General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Purchased by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,175 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in General Electric by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,257,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,379,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its holdings in General Electric by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,533,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $113,757,000 after purchasing an additional 85,935 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its position in General Electric by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 305,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 290.0% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 110,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 82,422 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of General Electric by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 469,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,065,000 after buying an additional 34,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric stock opened at $13.96 on Friday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $122.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.40.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.