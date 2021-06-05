General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC decreased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,743 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 45,317 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 388.9% in the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2,305.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 468.7% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GM. Evercore ISI upped their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.10.

Shares of GM stock opened at $63.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $63.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.03. The firm has a market cap of $91.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $3,721,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,202,489.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $75,536,475.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,922,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,469,527.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

