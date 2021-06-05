Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $498.83 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) will post sales of $498.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Genesco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $461.80 million and the highest is $530.00 million. Genesco posted sales of $391.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Genesco will report full-year sales of $2.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $538.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.15 million. Genesco had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.65) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GCO shares. TheStreet upgraded Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Genesco from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Genesco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Shares of Genesco stock opened at $59.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $889.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 2.25. Genesco has a 12 month low of $14.07 and a 12 month high of $60.37.

In related news, Director Kathleen Mason sold 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $27,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,709,988. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marty G. Dickens sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,710 shares of company stock worth $280,140 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Genesco by 860.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 17,596 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Genesco in the fourth quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Genesco during the first quarter worth $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

