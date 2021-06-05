GenesisX Trading Up 4.3% Over Last 7 Days (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. One GenesisX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. GenesisX has a market cap of $54,282.74 and approximately $36.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GenesisX has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GenesisX alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000107 BTC.

GenesisX Profile

XGS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 9,448,951 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GenesisX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GenesisX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.