GeoCoin 1-Day Volume Hits $1,939.00 (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. Over the last week, GeoCoin has traded 28.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GeoCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00001099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GeoCoin has a market cap of $1.26 million and $1,939.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00070419 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.98 or 0.00479722 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,067.55 or 1.00023771 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00041547 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007419 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00011776 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00081790 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00011618 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GeoCoin is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

