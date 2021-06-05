GHOSTPRISM (GHOST) Market Cap Tops $1.73 Million

GHOSTPRISM (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 5th. One GHOSTPRISM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GHOSTPRISM has traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. GHOSTPRISM has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $16.00 worth of GHOSTPRISM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GHOSTPRISM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00075415 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00025882 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.13 or 0.01001502 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,549.77 or 0.09844342 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00053070 BTC.

About GHOSTPRISM

GHOST is a coin. GHOSTPRISM’s total supply is 4,369,372 coins. GHOSTPRISM’s official Twitter account is @GhostxPrism and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GHOSTPRISM is ghostxprism.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

GHOSTPRISM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOSTPRISM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GHOSTPRISM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GHOSTPRISM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GHOSTPRISM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GHOSTPRISM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.