Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $42.18

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$42.18 and traded as high as C$44.45. Gildan Activewear shares last traded at C$44.13, with a volume of 205,094 shares trading hands.

GIL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th.

In other news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 41,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.56, for a total value of C$1,858,982.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,949,440.99.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

