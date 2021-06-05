Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Plans $0.06 Dividend

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 13th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th.

Gladstone Investment has a payout ratio of 158.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.7%.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Shares of GAIN opened at $14.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.65. The company has a market capitalization of $484.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.52. Gladstone Investment has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $14.69.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 74.97% and a return on equity of 6.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.