Global Invacom Group (LON:GINV) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.30

Global Invacom Group Limited (LON:GINV)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) and traded as high as GBX 7.40 ($0.10). Global Invacom Group shares last traded at GBX 7.40 ($0.10), with a volume of 650 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £20.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57.

Global Invacom Group Company Profile (LON:GINV)

Global Invacom Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, development, design, and supply of integrated satellite communications equipment in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Satellite Communications and Contract Manufacturing segments.

