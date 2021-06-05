Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Shares Acquired by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 87,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 21,835 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 15,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000.

Shares of BATS PFFD opened at $25.78 on Friday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $23.70 and a 52-week high of $25.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.66.

