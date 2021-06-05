GlobalBoost-Y Price Reaches $0.0589 on Exchanges (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded up 19.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 5th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for $0.0589 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded up 42.9% against the U.S. dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $1.06 million and $13,885.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,931.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,640.40 or 0.07348367 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $652.09 or 0.01814789 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.43 or 0.00482652 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.72 or 0.00177345 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.53 or 0.00772377 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.71 or 0.00472314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00007473 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.31 or 0.00421103 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

