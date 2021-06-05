GoByte (GBX) Price Tops $0.0471 on Top Exchanges

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 5th. In the last seven days, GoByte has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0471 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges. GoByte has a market cap of $450,647.25 and approximately $1,294.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000080 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003619 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000119 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 52.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000016 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GoByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

Buying and Selling GoByte

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

