Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.65. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes shares last traded at $10.51, with a volume of 1,752,411 shares changing hands.

GOL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. HSBC cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $11.05 to $9.85 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $5.90 price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.32.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.95. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.08.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.93 million. On average, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1,306.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 238.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL)

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.