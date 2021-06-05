Golden Goose Price Tops $0.0073 on Top Exchanges (GOLD)

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 5th. In the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Golden Goose coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Golden Goose has a market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $257,362.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00066953 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $108.58 or 0.00299606 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.57 or 0.00249925 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.60 or 0.01141289 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003698 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,293.85 or 1.00149180 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Golden Goose Profile

Golden Goose’s launch date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Golden Goose Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golden Goose should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golden Goose using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

