Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) vs. Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Critical Analysis

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) and Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Golden Minerals alerts:

This table compares Golden Minerals and Barrick Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Minerals -143.56% -89.15% -54.84% Barrick Gold 19.19% 7.18% 4.90%

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Golden Minerals and Barrick Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Minerals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Barrick Gold 0 1 12 1 3.00

Golden Minerals presently has a consensus target price of $0.92, suggesting a potential upside of 27.58%. Barrick Gold has a consensus target price of $32.93, suggesting a potential upside of 40.37%. Given Barrick Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Barrick Gold is more favorable than Golden Minerals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.3% of Golden Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of Barrick Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Golden Minerals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Golden Minerals and Barrick Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Minerals $5.64 million 20.77 -$9.09 million ($0.07) -10.30 Barrick Gold $12.60 billion 3.31 $2.32 billion $1.15 20.40

Barrick Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Minerals. Golden Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Barrick Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Golden Minerals has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barrick Gold has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Barrick Gold beats Golden Minerals on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo property situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico. It also holds a 100% interest in the El Quevar advanced exploration silver property situated in the province of Salta, Argentina; and diversified portfolio of precious metals and other mineral exploration properties located in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009 as a result of reorganization. Golden Minerals Company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Golden, Colorado.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick. Nevada Gold Mines is the world’s largest gold mining complex. Barrick owns and operates six Tier One gold mines: Cortez, Carlin and Turquoise Ridge in Nevada, Loulo-Gounkoto in Mali, Kibali in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Pueblo Viejo in the Dominican Republic.



It has gold and copper mines and projects in 13 countries in North and South America, Africa, Papua New Guinea and Saudi Arabia. Barrick’s diversified portfolio spans the world’s most prolific gold districts and is focused on high-margin, long life assets.

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.