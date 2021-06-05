Gossip Coin (GOSS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $13.00

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. One Gossip Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gossip Coin has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. Gossip Coin has a market capitalization of $13,887.96 and approximately $13.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gossip Coin alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About Gossip Coin

Gossip Coin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. The official website for Gossip Coin is gossipcoin.net . Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS

According to CryptoCompare, “The original GOSSIP Coin project was launched in May 2018. The idea behind the name was to realize a social media project. But that didn’t happen. The work to revive the GOSSIP started in early December 2018. The plan was to create a completely new blockchain based on the PIVX codebase. After careful consideration, the project team decided to fork the source code of the PHORE blockchain. “

Gossip Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gossip Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gossip Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gossip Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gossip Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.