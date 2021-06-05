Gourmet Galaxy Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $540,136.00 (GUM)

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 5th. Gourmet Galaxy has a market cap of $2.25 million and $540,136.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be bought for $0.68 or 0.00001889 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Gourmet Galaxy has traded 29.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gourmet Galaxy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00075593 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00025519 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $360.66 or 0.01001694 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,554.65 or 0.09872753 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00053437 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy Profile

Gourmet Galaxy is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gourmet Galaxy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gourmet Galaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gourmet Galaxy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gourmet Galaxy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.