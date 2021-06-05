Gracell Biotechnologies (GRCL) vs. Its Rivals Financial Analysis

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: GRCL) is one of 832 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Gracell Biotechnologies to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.9% of Gracell Biotechnologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Gracell Biotechnologies and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gracell Biotechnologies N/A -$32.47 million -6.35 Gracell Biotechnologies Competitors $1.73 billion $125.43 million -2.44

Gracell Biotechnologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Gracell Biotechnologies. Gracell Biotechnologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gracell Biotechnologies 0 0 4 0 3.00 Gracell Biotechnologies Competitors 4605 17589 38723 766 2.58

Gracell Biotechnologies currently has a consensus target price of $34.50, suggesting a potential upside of 158.62%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 53.87%. Given Gracell Biotechnologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gracell Biotechnologies is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Gracell Biotechnologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gracell Biotechnologies N/A N/A N/A Gracell Biotechnologies Competitors -2,669.14% -117.57% -28.76%

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The company's product candidates also comprise; and GC007g, a donor-derived CD19-directed allogeneic CAR-T cell therapy that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of r/r B-ALL. In addition, it has a portfolio of earlier stage product candidates targeting various cancer indications, such as ovarian cancer, breast cancer, peripheral T cell lymphoma, a subtype of NHL, and T cell lymphoblastic leukemia. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Suzhou, China.

