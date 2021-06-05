Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $477.58 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) will report $477.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Graco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $461.60 million to $489.79 million. Graco reported sales of $366.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graco will report full-year sales of $1.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.13 million. Graco had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 20.99%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

In other Graco news, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $1,386,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,191,859.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $4,153,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,737 shares of company stock worth $7,420,714 in the last ninety days. 3.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,076,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,778,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Graco by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,554,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,076,000 after purchasing an additional 175,126 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Graco by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,875,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,198,000 after purchasing an additional 167,096 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Graco by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,329,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,833,000 after purchasing an additional 25,475 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Graco by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,264,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,150,000 after purchasing an additional 78,715 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $75.36 on Friday. Graco has a 12-month low of $45.48 and a 12-month high of $79.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

