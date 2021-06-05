Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $477.58 Million

Equities research analysts expect Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to report sales of $477.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Graco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $489.79 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $461.60 million. Graco posted sales of $366.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graco will report full year sales of $1.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Graco had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

GGG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Graco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $75.36 on Friday. Graco has a 1-year low of $45.48 and a 1-year high of $79.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.36.

In related news, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $1,386,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 184,262 shares in the company, valued at $14,191,859.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $393,720.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,737 shares of company stock valued at $7,420,714. Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 503.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 316.5% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

