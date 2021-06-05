Graft Market Capitalization Achieves $301,027.36 (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 5th. Over the last week, Graft has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Graft coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Graft has a market capitalization of $301,027.36 and approximately $35,039.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Graft

GRFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork . Graft’s official website is www.graft.network . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A first global, open sourced, payment gateway blockchain network designed for Point-of-Sale. The Graft Blockchain is powered by the Graft token (GRF). The GRF token will enable purchasers to transact and operate services on the Graft platform when it is launched. GRF is required for participation in Graft network activities. About Graft ICO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u0idMKBtsPk&t=49sProduct Review: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Os24I_y9bCE “

Buying and Selling Graft

