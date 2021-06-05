GravityCoin Price Hits $0.0077 on Exchanges (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. During the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. One GravityCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GravityCoin has a market capitalization of $44,302.05 and $154.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GravityCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00067103 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.81 or 0.00299045 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.32 or 0.00242733 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $415.40 or 0.01141632 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003675 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,374.42 or 0.99967195 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

GravityCoin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,786,349 coins. The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GravityCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GravityCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.