Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Great Canadian Gaming Co. (TSE:GC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$44.40. Great Canadian Gaming shares last traded at C$44.40, with a volume of 58,584 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 404.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$44.05.

Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.50) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$52.30 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Great Canadian Gaming Co. will post -0.1099751 EPS for the current year.

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates as a gaming and entertainment company in Canada. As of March 2, 2021, the company operated 26 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Its facilities include approximately 16,000 slot machines, 575 table games, 71 dining amenities, and 500 hotel rooms.

