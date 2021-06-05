Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) by 56.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 472,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,476 shares during the quarter. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF makes up 7.3% of Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC owned 2.02% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $19,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 34,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 111,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 102.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hartford Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:HTRB opened at $40.68 on Friday. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $42.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.57.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.