Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.7% of Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $77.65 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.03.

