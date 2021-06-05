Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.71 Million Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,744 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises about 1.0% of Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Money Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 56,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after buying an additional 15,753 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $155,820,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 186,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 47,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 58,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,474 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $126.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.05. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $87.56 and a 1-year high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

