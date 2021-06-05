Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Has $29.89 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 904,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,747 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF makes up approximately 11.4% of Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC owned 1.28% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $29,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSIE. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,200,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,910,000 after acquiring an additional 521,036 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,212,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,490,000 after acquiring an additional 286,232 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,867,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,716,000 after acquiring an additional 71,947 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,847,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,947,000 after acquiring an additional 201,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,688,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,854,000 after acquiring an additional 238,084 shares in the last quarter.

GSIE stock opened at $35.75 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $26.06 and a 12 month high of $35.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.45.

