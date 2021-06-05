Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,183,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,453 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,206 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,426,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,684,000 after acquiring an additional 126,693 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,191,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $477,125,000 after acquiring an additional 971,586 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $113.87 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $64.03 and a 52 week high of $115.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.64.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

