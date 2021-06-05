Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.90. Greenhill & Co., Inc. shares last traded at $15.25, with a volume of 76,208 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GHL. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.66 million, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.98.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.48). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 83.55% and a net margin of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $68.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

In other news, Director Kevin Ferro purchased 4,244 shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $61,538.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 46,601 shares of company stock worth $735,374. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 316.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. 61.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

