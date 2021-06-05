Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.38

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.38 and traded as high as $24.36. Guaranty Federal Bancshares shares last traded at $24.33, with a volume of 2,189 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GFED shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James upgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Guaranty Federal Bancshares alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $106.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.71.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.27. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 13.71%. Equities research analysts expect that Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.22%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED)

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.