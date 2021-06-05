Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$31.50. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$31.50, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GCG. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$31.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.75, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of C$872.27 million and a PE ratio of 3.79.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported C$1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$64.69 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Guardian Capital Group Limited will post 2.7100002 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Guardian Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.71%.

In other Guardian Capital Group news, insider Guardian Capital Group Limited purchased 21,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$29.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$635,375.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$635,375. Insiders have bought a total of 339,775 shares of company stock worth $10,572,507 in the last quarter.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, charitable organizations, and family foundations.

