GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.87

GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.87 and traded as high as $7.03. GWG shares last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 19,450 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market cap of $228.36 million, a P/E ratio of 57.50 and a beta of -0.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in GWG by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 144,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GWG by 24.0% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 48,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 9,439 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of GWG by 48.9% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 23,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GWG by 25.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of GWG during the first quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

GWG Holdings, Inc, a financial services company, provides various liquidity products and services for the owners of illiquid alternative assets. It operates through two segments, Secondary Life Insurance and Investment in Beneficient. The company offers liquidity to owners of life insurance products; and owns a portfolio of life insurance policies.

