GW&K Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,069 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 499,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $44,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3,856.2% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,820,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,622,405 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 74,956,733.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,248,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,170,000 after buying an additional 2,248,702 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 304.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,078,000 after buying an additional 1,654,547 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,234,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,196,000 after buying an additional 1,154,814 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 525.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,225,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,465,000 after buying an additional 1,029,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM opened at $97.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.37 and a 52-week high of $98.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.31.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.62.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,557. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

