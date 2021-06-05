GW&K Investment Management LLC Acquires 35,082 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,082 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 2.40% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $48,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PIPR. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $127.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.48. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $53.89 and a 1 year high of $130.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.23.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $431.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.08 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 25.36%. On average, research analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.96%.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

