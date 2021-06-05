GW&K Investment Management LLC Buys 21,561 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,561 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.33% of Molina Healthcare worth $44,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 296,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,124,000 after buying an additional 5,708 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 212,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,278,000 after buying an additional 72,390 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 805,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,414,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 13.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,167,000 after buying an additional 23,708 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

In related news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total value of $795,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,451,016.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $326,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,987 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MOH shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.31.

MOH stock opened at $249.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.82. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.40 and a 52-week high of $273.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.