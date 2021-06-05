GW&K Investment Management LLC Buys 2,317 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 946,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 1.72% of Central Garden & Pet worth $49,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 16,604 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,346,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,901,000 after buying an additional 8,339 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,513,000 after buying an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CENTA opened at $50.64 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $30.90 and a 52-week high of $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.60.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $935.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CENTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

