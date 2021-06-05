GW&K Investment Management LLC Buys 26,587 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 466,131 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,587 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $36,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covenant Partners LLC grew its position in HDFC Bank by 6.2% in the first quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 18,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,585,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,754,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,010 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 49,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 305.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 316,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,562,000 after acquiring an additional 238,182 shares during the period. 20.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HDB opened at $76.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $140.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.77. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $40.61 and a 52-week high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 15.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

