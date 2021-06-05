GW&K Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 977,314 Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 977,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $37,011,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.62% of Nordstrom as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 78.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after buying an additional 45,610 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,404,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 179,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Mayar Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,756,000. 53.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom stock opened at $33.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.87. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $46.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.43.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 128.87%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 15,560 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $587,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,500,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,378,812.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 6,667 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $266,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,733,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,489 shares of company stock worth $3,216,987. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JWN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

