GW&K Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,778 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Burlington Stores worth $46,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

BURL opened at $304.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 71.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.46 and a 52 week high of $339.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $319.38.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.76) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BURL shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $353.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $323.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $264.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $314.00 price target (up previously from $304.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.75.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $6,111,400.00. Also, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total transaction of $2,375,218.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,642.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.