GW&K Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 385,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Paychex worth $37,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,397,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Paychex by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,518,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,430,000 after buying an additional 1,792,651 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,418,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,938 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,226,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,980,000. 69.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus upped their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.75.

In other news, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $11,251,344.22. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $3,371,635.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,548,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 178,885 shares of company stock worth $17,653,610 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $102.56 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.96 and a 1-year high of $102.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.07. The company has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.89.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.00%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

