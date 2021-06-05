GW&K Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,340,751 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,973 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 2.72% of Primoris Services worth $44,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Primoris Services by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,273,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,596,000 after acquiring an additional 889,226 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Primoris Services by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,780,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,379,000 after acquiring an additional 75,355 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,547,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,730,000 after buying an additional 899,042 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,013,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,573,000 after buying an additional 261,747 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 871,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,858,000 after buying an additional 161,262 shares during the period. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Shares of PRIM stock opened at $32.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.25. Primoris Services Co. has a 52 week low of $15.03 and a 52 week high of $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.78.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $818.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.00 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 16.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.71%.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

