GW&K Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,512,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,351 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of VICI Properties worth $42,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the first quarter worth $41,000. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in VICI Properties by 1,834.8% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the first quarter worth $83,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $31.79 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $32.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 88.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VICI shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.78.

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 13,200 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.26 per share, for a total transaction of $373,032.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 114,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,843.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

