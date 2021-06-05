GW&K Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 41,546 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of AptarGroup worth $49,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $68,669,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,794,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $820,966,000 after purchasing an additional 334,110 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $30,143,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,843,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,308,000 after purchasing an additional 204,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 25,900.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 162,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,245,000 after purchasing an additional 161,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AptarGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.29.

AptarGroup stock opened at $145.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.32, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.02. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.07 and a twelve month high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $776.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.41 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 14.27%. As a group, analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 41.76%.

In related news, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total transaction of $6,196,147.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,138 shares in the company, valued at $11,474,218.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total transaction of $442,582.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,898 shares of company stock worth $13,959,967 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

