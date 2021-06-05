GW&K Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Churchill Downs worth $45,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $199.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -344.22 and a beta of 1.34. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12 month low of $121.56 and a 12 month high of $258.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $324.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.95 million. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 21.83%. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.27, for a total transaction of $597,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,441.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total transaction of $90,188.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,978,521.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,308. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Churchill Downs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.50.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.