GW&K Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 791,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 3.97% of Chuy’s worth $35,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 30.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 176,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 41,452 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,218,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,656,000 after purchasing an additional 125,811 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 104.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Chuy’s by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new stake in Chuy’s during the first quarter worth about $13,342,000.

In other Chuy’s news, CEO Steven J. Hislop sold 52,877 shares of Chuy’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $2,432,342.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,671 shares in the company, valued at $7,436,866. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Mountford sold 8,184 shares of Chuy’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $347,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,057 shares of company stock worth $8,139,111 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $40.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.77 and a beta of 2.19. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $49.99.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.04 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

CHUY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James lowered Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.86.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

