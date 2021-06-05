GW&K Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,532,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,849 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 1.12% of Covetrus worth $45,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Covetrus by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Covetrus in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Covetrus alerts:

NASDAQ CVET opened at $26.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -334.08, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.33. Covetrus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.03 and a 52 week high of $40.78.

In other Covetrus news, Director Edward Mcnamara sold 6,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $203,353.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,538.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Ellis sold 15,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $464,352.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,534.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,542 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,424. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVET shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covetrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covetrus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.