GW&K Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,705 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.26% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $46,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $219,108.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,514.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $160.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.20 and a 52 week high of $167.54.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.