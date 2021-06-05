GW&K Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,739 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of CME Group worth $36,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of CME Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.20.

NASDAQ CME opened at $218.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.89 and a 12 month high of $221.82. The stock has a market cap of $78.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.97, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $6,114,070.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,699,378.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $1,279,740.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,780,605.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $8,461,500 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

