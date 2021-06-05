GW&K Investment Management LLC Purchases 8,187 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 666,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,187 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.80% of HealthEquity worth $45,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,648,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,019,000 after buying an additional 1,348,325 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 151.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,834,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,860,000 after buying an additional 1,105,119 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,568,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,503,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,434,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,536,000 after buying an additional 426,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $81.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 675.83, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.36. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.82 and a 52-week high of $93.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.14.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.68 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.20%. HealthEquity’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

HQY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.36.

In other HealthEquity news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $463,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,052 shares in the company, valued at $6,261,267. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,315,080. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

