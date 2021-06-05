GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 2,078 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Ecolab worth $35,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ECL. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 22,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total transaction of $1,749,933.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,775 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,521. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL opened at $215.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $219.65. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $181.25 and a one year high of $231.36. The company has a market cap of $61.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.75, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

ECL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

